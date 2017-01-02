Police no longer seeking car in Timaru assault

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police would like to thank the public for their assistance identifying the car Police were seeking in relation to the assault at Caroline Bay Skate Park on 15 December 2016.
The owner of the vehicle has come forward and is assisting Police with their inquiries.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.