Body recovered in Wairarapa

Police have recovered a body believed to be that of the man swept out at Lake Onoke, Wairarapa, yesterday afternoon.
The body was recovered around 11pm last night near the river mouth.
Police are now in the process of notifying the man's next of kin.
