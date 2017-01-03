Auckland Police appeal for information regarding aggravated robbery

Tuesday, 3 January, 2017 - 09:50

Police investigating an aggravated robbery in central Auckland on mid-November are appealing for information about a vehicle used in the robbery.

The robbery took place at a Queen Street money exchange shop at around 8am on Monday 14 November.

A man wearing hi-viz clothing entered the shop and pointed a pistol at the person working in the shop, forcing them to lie on the floor.

The man took cash from the shop and fled on foot to Lorne Street, where he was picked up by a silver Suzuki Swift (pictured). The car was missing its hubcaps.

Police would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man getting into the car, or the car itself.

If you have information that would assist in this investigation, please call Auckland CIB on 09 302 6452.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.