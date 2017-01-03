Kayaker in Northland located safe

Tuesday, 3 January, 2017 - 09:45

The kayaker missing off Cable Bay in Northland has been located safe by a local boatie around 9.20am today.

Police were notified yesterday evening that the man in his 30s had not returned, after heading out in a kayak earlier that day.

Coastguard, Police Search and Rescue, and Far North LandSAR volunteers had resumed a search this morning.

The man was brought to shore at nearby Coopers Beach, and other than being cold and hungry, is uninjured.

He was wearing a lifejacket.