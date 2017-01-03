Kayaker in Northland located safe

|
[ login or create an account ]
The kayaker missing off Cable Bay in Northland has been located safe by a local boatie around 9.20am today.
Police were notified yesterday evening that the man in his 30s had not returned, after heading out in a kayak earlier that day.
Coastguard, Police Search and Rescue, and Far North LandSAR volunteers had resumed a search this morning.
The man was brought to shore at nearby Coopers Beach, and other than being cold and hungry, is uninjured.
He was wearing a lifejacket.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.