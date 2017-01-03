Brown water in Brookfield?

|
Dirty-looking water this morning? Residents in Brookfield might notice this. If you run an outside tap for about 5 minutes it should clear.
The dirty colour comes from natural minerals that have built up in the water pipes. We had to perform an emergency shutdown yesterday to repair a broken water main, so a large amount of water surged through the system, dislodging the minerals.
Call us on 07 577 7000 if the water doesn’t clear after you’ve run it for a while.
