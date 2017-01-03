Search for kayaker missing in Northland

Tuesday, 3 January, 2017 - 09:05

At 8.50pm last night Police were notified that a man had not returned after going out in a kayak at Cable Bay earlier in the day.

The man is described as in his early 30s with dark hair, 177cm tall and of skinny build.

The kayak is described as a dark blue and white singular kayak.

A search has resumed this morning, in air and on sea, involving Coastguard, Police Search and Rescue, and Far North LandSAR volunteers.

If anyone see the man or his kayak they are asked to call their local Police station.