Rain about the lower and central North Island today

Tuesday, 3 January, 2017 - 08:26

A low pressure system is expected to move southeastwards across central New Zealand during today bringing a period of heavy rain to parts of the lower and central North Island.

This WATCH is for the possibility of rainfall accumulations reaching short duration warning amounts (50 to 70mm in 6 to 12 hours) in the following areas...

MOUNT TARANAKI, CENTRAL NORTH ISLAND HIGH COUNTRY, INCLUDING THE HEADWATERS OF THE WHANGANUI RIVER, ALSO MANAWATU AND HOROWHENUA KAPITI COAST, MAINLY ABOUT THE RANGES:

During this morning and afternoon.

People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case areas within this WATCH are upgraded to a WARNING or further areas are added.