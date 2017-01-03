Nelson Police seeking information on robbery

Tuesday, 3 January, 2017 - 11:05

Statement from Detective Sergeant Ian Langridge, Nelson CIB

Nelson Police are seeking information regarding an armed robbery earlier today.

Around 3am today, January 3, a man entered the Mobil service station in Tahunanui, Nelson, armed with a small knife.

The man was wearing a balaclava, appears to be of thin to medium build, and around 176cm tall.

He demanded that the staff member open the cigarette cabinet and till.

The staff member has done the right thing by activating a panic alarm, and the man left without taking any property.

He was last seen walking north along Tahunanui Dr, and it is possible he had a bike or car waiting nearby.

Police are seeking the assistance of the community to identify the man (pictured).

This type of offending is a concern and has the potential to result in someone being injured.

Police advise business owners in the Nelson Bays area to review their security arrangements regarding public access to premises late at night.

Employees should be aware of the risks of working alone, and employers need to discuss with their staff the appropriate response when confronted by an armed or angry offender.

Any who has information regarding the man pictured, or who was in the Tahunanui area at the time and saw anything of note, is asked to call Nelson Police on 03 546 3840, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.