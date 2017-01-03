Diversion in place on SH 5, Taupo

Tuesday, 3 January, 2017 - 11:50

Diversions are in place on SH 5, Taupo due to two separate crashes on the road.

While nobody was seriously injured in the crashes, the road is currently blocked between SH 1 and Aratiatia Road while the scenes are cleared.

Motorists travelling in the area are advised to take the Taupo arterial route, Broadlands Road and Aratiatia Road.

Police also ask motorists in the area to drive to the conditions. Weather is poor and people should adjust their speed accordingly and increase their following distances.