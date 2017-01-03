Update on search for catamaran

Tuesday, 3 January, 2017 - 14:06

Statement from Sergeant Vincent Ranger, Waikato Police:

Physically, we are no longer searching, but it remains a missing persons inquiry.

We have searched all the areas we can physically search with the resources available.

This has included searching the entire west coast from Wellington to Cape Reinga, and down the east coast to the Bay of Islands.

We’re still appealing to members of the public for any information or sightings.

There’s nothing to suggest anything near criminal has happened.

Our interest and focus is on locating Mr Langdon and his daughter to ensure their safety.

Interpol has been advised, and this was done early on.

That they may be headed overseas is just one of many possible scenarios, and we're keeping an open mind.

Our job is made more difficult by the fact that Mr Langdon didn’t lodge an official trip report.

As such, at this stage our focus has been on searching NZ waters.

We can’t discount anything at this point.

It’s a possible scenario that he’s headed for Australia, but we’re keeping an open mind.

For him to do so would seem foolhardy.

Resources have included an Airforce P3 Orion, the Philips Search and Rescue Trust's fixed wing and helicopter, Northland Coastguard air patrol, Coastguard boats from Houhora and Hokianga, and commercial aircraft have search the southern coast of the North Island.

There’s also the police resources on the ground involved in following up various lines of inquiry.

Police continue to call for any sightings of the boat or Mr Langdon and his daughter.

We have been searching and making inquiries regarding the most obvious possible scenarios, but without having more information as to where they may have been headed, we’re calling on the public to help us if they can.