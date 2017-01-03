Cawthron is in her blood says Summer Scholar

Tuesday, 3 January, 2017 - 16:09

Cawthron’s Sir Theodore Rigg Summer Scholar, Cicely Barron, grew up in Nelson and attended Nelson College for Girls. She has been enthused by the Cawthron Institute from a young age, competing in the Cawthron science and technology fair, and visiting Cawthron facilities as part of her NCEA Biology course.

This summer, Cicely is working alongside Dr Mike Packer and the rest of the Aquaculture team group, looking at microbial fuel cells driven by algae and cyanobacteria.

These devices, developed at Cawthron, are an easily constructed, cost-effective photosynthetic microbial fuel cell design with highly reproducible electrochemical characteristics that can be used to screen algae and cyanobacteria for photosynthetic electrogenic activity. They are being trialled in this project for their use to drive the production of high value product.

2016 was Cicely’s final year of a Biochemistry degree that she studied at Otago University. Next year she hopes to complete postgraduate study, but is still in the process of deciding in what area this will be.

She says "I look forward to gaining more of an idea after this studentship finishes. The ten weeks that I am spending at Cawthron is a great opportunity to be in a real work environment, amongst scientists. I am perfecting my practical lab skills like media making, algal culturing, chemical extraction and analysis of extracts from the algae. It is fantastic to be able to put into practice, skills I have learnt at University".

Nelson is an important hub for aquaculture research and industry development and a highlight for Cicely is working with world-class scientists. She had read about Dr Packer’s algal biology research and is intrigued by the high-value products, such as bioactives, being produced. Cicely says that her time at Cawthron "provides a great opportunity for innovation, working closely with the aquaculture industry in the region".

"After a freezing year down south, it is great to be back in the sunny top of the south region. Outside of Cawthron, I am enjoying spending time with friends and family, reading, drawing and the outdoors. We are so lucky to have three National Parks on our doorstep."

Cicely is one of two New Zealand university students awarded a prestigious scholarship from the Cawthron Foundation to undertake research at the Cawthron Institute this summer. The other 2016 scholarship recipient is Grace Newson, who is studying at Victoria University.

Chairperson of the Cawthron Foundation, Dr Morgan Williams, says "it is important for our young emerging researchers to gain experience with practicing scientists and the summer scholarships are a way to achieve this".

"These scholarships are specifically designed to provide a balance of hands-on learning experiences and scientific excellence. While at Cawthron, students will undertake fieldwork, analysis techniques and learn what it means to work as a professional scientist".

The scholarships are named after agricultural chemist Sir Theodore Rigg and mycologist Kathleen Curtis - two highly-regarded scientists who contributed a remarkable amount to both Cawthron Institute and New Zealand. Coincidentally, they both relied heavily on scholarships early in their careers.

The Cawthron Foundation supports research developed at Cawthron Institute. It raises donations, bequests and endowments towards public-good science and scholarships.

To find out more about the Foundation go to www.cawthron.org.nz/foundation