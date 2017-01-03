Lake Onoke drowning victim named

|
Police can now release the name of the man who drowned at the river mouth between Lake Onoke and Palliser Bay, Wairarapa yesterday.
He is 34-year-old Bennie Palay Hombrebueno of the Philippines.
Police extend their sympathies to Mr Hombrebueno’s family and friends.
