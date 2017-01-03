Police seek man who assisted in hit and run

Tuesday, 3 January, 2017 - 19:15

Police in Hawkes Bay are continuing the investigation into the hit and run of a cyclist in Waterworth Avenue last Friday morning and are appealing to witnesses to come forward.

"We believe a vehicle stopped to offer help to the man on the road and moved the bike to the footpath in the process.

I’m asking that person to come forward and speak to us," says Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard.

Police's search for 31-year-old Jamie Lesley Jones is also ongoing.

There is a warrant for Jones arrest and Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

The victim remains in hospital a serious condition.

Information can be reported to Hawkes Bay's Napier Police Station on 06 831 0700.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.