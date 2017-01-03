Police appeal for Fairlight crash witnesses

Tuesday, 3 January, 2017 - 19:35

Police in Lumsden are investigating a serious crash which occurred at 2.45pm on the Kingston Garston Highway at the intersection of Cairnard Road in Fairlight.

The crash involved a southbound Subaru station wagon and a blue Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle.

A 35-year-old woman who was riding pillion was flown by helicopter to Southland Hospital with serious leg injuries.

Police wish to speak to witnesses who saw the crash or who may have observed the two vehicles in the lead up to the crash.

In particular, Police would like to view any dashcam footage that may have captured the vehicles.

Information can be reported to Invercargill Police Station on (03) 211 0400.