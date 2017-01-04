Central Police attend Rangitikei Line crash, Manawatu

Wednesday, 4 January, 2017 - 10:40

Emergency services are attending a crash on Rangitikei Line in Newbury, Manawatu after being called to the scene at 10:15am this morning, Wednesday 4 January 2017.

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The road is blocked and diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area until further notice.