Wednesday, 4 January, 2017 - 13:26

Rotorua’s new night-time wildlife experience Rotorua, 4 January 2017: A new interactive night-time experience at Rotorua’s Rainbow Springs Nature Park offers visitors the opportunity to explore the park after-hours this summer, in a relaxed ‘Kiwi backyard’ setting.

‘In the Shadows: Dine + Discover’ runs every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5 January to 25 February 2017 and includes a stylish three-course BBQ-style dinner, guided night walks, entertainment, animal encounters and the chance to see kiwi as they wake from their slumber.

And there's more than just the kiwi to see. Park visitors can explore the park by torch-light, feed eels, find native spiders and weta, listen to music and see sparkling glow worms.

This is the first time Rainbow Springs has offered such an after-hours experience.

John Rippingham, Rainbow Springs Manager, says, "We wanted to give locals and visitors of all ages something different to do this summer. This is an experience that is unlike anything we’ve offered before and is an excellent child-friendly night-time option in Rotorua.

"Children will love our playground and interactive games, and the night encounters with our creepy crawlies are sure to be a hit."

Visitors will also be able to see the nocturnal kiwi as they begin to wake - usually between 9pm and 10pm - and see them forage for food and interact with other kiwi.

"Our kiwi have always been hugely popular and now park visitors can see them at their most active - at night," John says.

The three-course dinner is locally sourced and organic where possible, with something for everyone to enjoy.

Rainbow Springs’ 22 acres of native trees and bush is home to some of Aotearoa’s most iconic reptile and bird species, including New Zealand’s largest and most successful kiwi conservation centre.

Bookings for In the Shadows: Dine + Discover are essential. To secure a spot, visit: http://www.rainbowsprings.co.nz/passes-and-prices/dine-and-discover