Police name victim of Spotswood crash

Christchurch Police can now release the name of the man killed in a fatal crash on Downs Road, Spotswood on December 31st 2016.
He is 33-year-old Tihi Oterangi Rae Edgecombe of Cheviot.
Police extend their sympathies to Mr Edgecomb's family and friends.
