Police attend fatal crash on Christchurch Akaroa Road

Police are in attendance at a crash on Christchurch Akaroa Road where one person has died.
The crash occurred at 2.30pm between Duck Pond and Macartney Roads.
There are diversions in place at these roads.
Delays are expected and Police ask that drivers avoid the area.
