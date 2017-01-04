Reminder to lock it or lose it after burglaries in rural Southland

Wednesday, 4 January, 2017 - 16:05

Statement from Detective Matt Wyatt.

Southland District Police are investigating six burglaries on the outskirts of Invercargill over the past week.

Criminals have targeted garages and houses which give the appearance the occupants are away on holiday.

Among the six burglaries, at least two houses were entered by the offenders.

All of the burglaries - around the Branxholme, Lorneville, Makarewa and Wallacetown areas - appear to be linked.

Property taken included meat from freezers, power tools, chainsaws, lawnmowers and electronic items.

We remind members of the public heading away on holiday to fully secure garages and sheds.

Make sure you lock away tools and ladders, because burglars could use them to break in.

Always lock up.

Burglars usually enter through unlocked doors and windows.

Or they take advantage of weak locks.

Where possible, try and leave vehicles visible outside houses to deter possible offenders.

If anyone sees any irregular activity, such as suspicious vehicles, please ensure you report it.

If you find an intruder inside your home or suspect a prowler outside, dial 111.

If you need to report a crime, call local Police on 03 211 0400.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.