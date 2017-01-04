Police suspend search at Lake Rotoiti

Wednesday, 4 January, 2017 - 20:50

Statement from Inspector Ed Van Den Broek.

Police, the Coastguard and a rescue helicopter have been searching Lake Rotoiti this afternoon for a 48-year-old man.

Police were notified at 2.10pm that he had not resurfaced after jumping off the boat.

He had been on the boat with his family.

The search has now been suspended for the night and will resume in the morning.

The search will be changed to a recovery operation and the Police dive squad will be deployed.

The man's family are being supported by other family members, friends, Police, Victim Support and local residents.