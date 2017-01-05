All roads to Kaikoura have reopened this morning

Thursday, 5 January, 2017 - 08:28

Inland Route 70 between Waiau and Kaikoura has reopened this morning after being closed overnight due to adverse weather.

State Highway 1 south of Kaikoura between Peketa and Goose Bay has also reopened this morning after closing early yesterday due to adverse weather also. It will remain open until 8pm tonight and continue with it's scheduled overnight closures.