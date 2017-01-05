Levi Reeves arrested

|
Yesterday, Waitakere Police executed a search warrant on unrelated matters at a New Lynn address where they located and arrested Levi Reeves.
Reeves was wanted by Northland Police after an incident in Whangarei on 9 December 2016, where a firearm was allegedly presented at officers during a vehicle stop.
He will be appearing today in Waitakere District Court facing three charges each of using a firearm against law enforcement officers and breaching court release conditions.
Northland Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating Reeves.
