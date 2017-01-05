Southern Police seeking 43-year-old South African woman

Thursday, 5 January, 2017 - 11:30

Southern District Police are trying to locate Elmarie Hall who was reported missing on Monday 2 January 2017.

Hall is a 43-year-old South African woman who is visiting New Zealand travelling around the Southern District, including Te Anau and Dunedin.

It is believed she may be travelling in a late model silver-coloured hatchback, possibly a Toyota Corolla and may be staying in motels booked online.

She was last seen wearing black Adidas track pants with white stripes; a dark-coloured fleece style jersey with a zip on the neck and a grey t-shirt underneath.

She was wearing sneakers and sunglasses, carrying a black re-usable Countdown Supermarket bag with a green apple image on it amd a large light-coloured shoulder bag.

Hall is described as approximately 165cm tall, with mousy brown hair and of medium to solid build.

Police have concerns for her wellbeing and ask that if anybody has seen her they call Police on 111 or the Southern District Command Centre on 03 4715002 quoting file number 170102/1460.