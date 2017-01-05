Police name SH75 crash victim

|
Police can now release the name of the person killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 75, on the Christchurch/Akaroa Highway on 4th of January 2017.
She was 26-year-old Jin Zhang of China
Police extend their sympathies to Ms Zhang’s family and friends.
The Serious Crash Unit investigation is ongoing and Police cannot comment further.
