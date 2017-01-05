Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Police name SH75 crash victim

Thursday, 5 January, 2017 - 11:35

Police can now release the name of the person killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 75, on the Christchurch/Akaroa Highway on 4th of January 2017.

She was 26-year-old Jin Zhang of China

Police extend their sympathies to Ms Zhang’s family and friends.

The Serious Crash Unit investigation is ongoing and Police cannot comment further.

