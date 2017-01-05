Bay of Plenty Police attend crash on SH 2, Pikowai

|
Bay of Plenty Police are attending a crash involving two cars on State Highway 2 in Pikowai, between Matata and Pukehina.
The incident, which has resulted in minor injuries, occurred at approximately 1:45pm, Thursday 5 January 2017.
One of the motorists had failed to stop for Police and is now in custody.
The road is open but motorists should expect delays.
