Police end physical search for Alan and Que Langdon

Thursday, 5 January, 2017 - 14:06

Police have completed the physical search for Alan Langdon and his daughter Que.

Mr Langdon left the Kawhia Harbour with his six-year-old daughter Que on 17 December. It has been suggested that the boat was stocked for a voyage, but it is unknown what direction he went after leaving the vicinity of the Kawhia Harbour.

The boat Mr Langdon and his daughter are believed to be on is a 6.1 meter Wharram design catamaran, painted white, with white sails and the number T878 in black on the sail.

The search has covered the western coastline of the North Island, from Wellington to Cape Reinga and the eastern coastline from Cape Reinga to the Bay of Islands. There have been a number of unconfirmed sightings of similar vessels in the upper North Island area, but none of any significance since the New Year.

Interpol have been notified of the missing boat and its occupants, in the chance that he has sailed to Australia or the Pacific Islands.

The enquiry file will be maintained by the Waikato CIB and response planned for positive sightings or information coming to hand.

This search has covered a wide area of the New Zealand coastline as a consequence of Mr Langdon not giving anybody any notification of his intentions. It has been managed by the Waikato Police Search and Rescue and the Auckland Police Maritime Unit with support from the Rescue Co-ordination Centre of New Zealand, Coastguard and the New Zealand Air Force.

It is hoped that Mr Langdon will make contact when he arrives at his destination.