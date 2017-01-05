Two men arrested and in custody following burglary in Waitoki

Thursday, 5 January, 2017 - 14:20

Statement from Acting Inspector Jason Homan, Waitemata Police

Two men who were the subject of a large manhunt in bush area in Waitoki this morning have been arrested by Police.

The men, both aged in their mid-30’s, fled on foot after they were disturbed during the burglary of a residential home in White Hills Road just after 10am this morning.

A large number of officers were deployed to the area, including the Police Eagle Helicopter and dog squads.

Just after 1.30pm the two offenders were found hiding under a house, and taken into custody.

Police are not looking for anyone further and all cordons have now been lifted.

The men are expected to appear in the North Shore District court tomorrow on burglary charges.