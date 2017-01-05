Search for two burglars who fled on foot underway in Waitoki

Thursday, 5 January, 2017 - 13:00

Police are currently searching for two men who are believed to be on foot in the Waitoki area of Rodney and are large number of Police are on the scene.

The search began after the two men fled from the scene of a burglary in Whitehills Road, at around 10am this morning.

They are believed to have fled into a bush area, and were wearing black clothing.

A large number of Police are searching the area, including the Police Eagle Helicopter.

Cordons are in place in several parts of the area.

Police are asking residents to ensure their vehicles are secured in case the offenders try to steal a car to leave the area.

Residents who see any form of suspicious behaviour are asked to call 111 immediately.