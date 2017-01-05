Cutting corners not OK - Police

Thursday, 5 January, 2017 - 15:01

Statement from Senior Sergeant Karley Hunt, Taranaki Area Prevention Manager:

New Plymouth Police is becoming increasingly concerned about the dangerous driving behaviour currently being displayed by motorists in New Plymouth.

Of particular concern is the number of drivers regularly crossing the centre line on blind corners.

The photos attached were taken over a 45 minute period on 29th December 2016 and show several vehicles crossing the centreline on this central New Plymouth corner on Carrington Street.

All these incidents, as well as others seen but not photographed, could have had devastating consequences if a car was coming the other way at the same time.

The high number of fatal and serious injury crashes over the holiday season have already left a number of people grieving due to the actions of some drivers on New Zealand roads.

It is time people took this seriously and stopped taking risks behind the wheel.

New Plymouth Police will pay close attention to the dangerous driving occurring on Carrington Street.

We will be following up with all drivers identified to discuss their risky driving behaviour as well as actively patrolling this area and enforcing when appropriate.

For the sake of your family, my family and the wider community family - please drive safely.

Cutting blind corners to get somewhere faster is not worth the risk of someone losing their life or causing other unnecessary harm and victimisation to people in our community.

The infringement fee for failing to keep left is $150 and also comes at a cost of 20 demerit points.

Rather than issue tickets and demerit points, we would much prefer it if people would consider their driver behaviour whilst out on our roads.

That way the community around them can remain safe and uninjured.