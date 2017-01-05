Hastings Police investigate incident at Duke Street Dairy, Mahora

Thursday, 5 January, 2017 - 14:51

Hastings Police are investigating an incident at Duke Street Dairy in Mahora, Hastings.

Just after 5:00PM on Wednesday 4th January, a male has entered the shop and there has been a dispute over a loaf of bread.

The owners of the dairy have tried to remove the male from the store and the offender has punched the owner several times above the head causing bruising to both eyes of the victim.

One of the shop keepers has hit the offender with a stick, who has fled the scene.

A short time later his partner, a 26-year old female, has approached the store armed with an axe threatening the owners. The female was arrested and charged with Possession of Offensive Weapon and Behaves Threateningly and will appear in the Hastings District Court on 9th January.

Police continue to make enquiries to locate the male, who is still outstanding.