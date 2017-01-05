Pedestrian critical after being hit by vehicle

Thursday, 5 January, 2017 - 18:05

A pedestrian is being airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle on State Highway 8 near Airport Road in Alexandra.

Police and ambulance were notified around 5.45pm.

State Highway 6 is closed between Alexandra and Clyde.

Diversions are in place through Airport Road, Dunstan Road and Springvale Road.

The Police Serious Crash Unit has ben advised.