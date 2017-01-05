Pedestrian hit in Alexandra - update

|
The male pedestrian hit by a vehicle on State Highway 8 north of Alexandra has died.
The road remains closed between Clyde and Alexandra, with diversions in place via Airport Road, Dunstan Road and Springvale Road.
The Police Serious Crash Unit is on the way to the scene.
