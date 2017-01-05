Serious crash Upper Buller Gorge reduces highway to one lane tonight

Thursday, 5 January, 2017 - 20:05

State Highway 69 north of Inangahua Junction is down to one lane tonight with Stop/Go traffic control due to a serious two vehicle crash about 6 km north of the Junction, in the Upper Buller Gorge, after 6.30 pm.

Check the Transport Agency’s Traffic and Travel map for updates on this crash and status of the highway.

There could be delays through this part of the Upper Buller Gorge, says Lee Wright, Transport Agency Journey Manager. She advised care.