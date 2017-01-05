Operation Archer update - Lois Tolley

Thursday, 5 January, 2017 - 21:30

Statement from Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Barnett:

Police involved in the Lois Tolley homicide investigation have spoken to a large number of people and now believe it is possible one or more females may be involved.

The investigation team has spoken to a number of persons of interest, some of whom have associations to gangs.

A number of vehicles of interest have emerged from various CCTV footage, and from witness statements.

Three are currently of interest - a blue vehicle, a white vehicle and a silver vehicle.

The firearm used is believed to be a shotgun and is still outstanding.

There are no identified offenders at this point, as the investigation team continues to work through persons of interest.

From witness accounts, and information gathered, we know there were males seen running from the Ward St address, but Police now believe that one or more females were also involved.

This is being investigated.

We continue to appeal for those holding any information or who know anything that may be of interest to Police, to please contact us with that information.