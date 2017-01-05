Wellington District Police concerned for missing woman

Thursday, 5 January, 2017 - 21:11

Wellington District Police are concerned for the safety of 76-year-old Marilyn Gammie, who was reported missing earlier this evening from the Waiwhetu area of Lower Hutt.

She is described as of thin build, and wearing a striped brown and black top, grey pants and brown shoes. Her hair colour is now darker than in the photo.

If you see Marilyn or know where she is, please call Wellington Police on 04 381 2000.