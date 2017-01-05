Man missing in Marlborough Sounds area

Thursday, 5 January, 2017 - 21:25

Blenheim Police are looking for 52-year-old Peter Gascoigne who has been reported missing in the Marlborough Sounds area.

Mr Gascoigne is approximately 175cm tall and of thin build.

He is believed to be in his blue and white yacht, a 23ft Southerlee.

He was reported missing today after failing to meet his friend in Blackwood Bay on 31st December.

Mr Gascoigne is reported to be as a very competent sailor who is familiar with the Sounds area.

Anyone who has seen Mr Gascoigne or a vessel fitting the description is asked to contact Blenheim Police on (03) 578 5279.