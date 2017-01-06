Opposition against Canterbury Rodeo is growing - C.A.R.A

Friday, 6 January, 2017 - 06:46

This Saturday, 7th January Christchurch based Animal Rights Group, C.A.R.A will be protesting outside the Canterbury Rodeo following several other protests that have happened around NZ.

On New Years day approximately 70 people attended a protest outside the Warkworth Rodeo in the North Island.

Direct Animal Action, the organisers of this event, are also planning on protesting several other rodeos in the North Island to encourage people to boycott the rodeo. Wellington Animal Rights Network, WARN will also be organising several protests at local rodeos around Wellington.

"This Saturday C.A.R.A will be echoing the words of Direct Animal Action and WARN. We want people to join us and help boycott the rodeo in NZ," said Dom Mallard, C.A.R.A spokesperson.

"Rodeos are nothing more than glorified animal cruelty. Happy and comfortable animals would prevent this "sport" from functioning. We are joining other animal rights groups around NZ and taking a stand against the rodeo" added Mallard.

C.A.R.A will be meeting at 10am on Saturday outside the Canterbury Rodeo Grounds and invite all members of the general public to join them. They, too, plan to hold multiple protests at rodeos across the South Island.