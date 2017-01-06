Missing woman in Lower Hutt located

Friday, 6 January, 2017 - 08:56

The 77-year-old woman who has been missing in Lower Hutt has been found safe and well.

She was located by a member of the public about 1km from her home in Waiwhetu and is now back home with her family.

Police would like to thanks the person who found her, as well as other members of the public, LandSAR volunteers and Upper Hutt Community Rescue for their assistance in the search.