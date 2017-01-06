Police searching in Lower Hutt for missing woman

Friday, 6 January, 2017 - 07:26

Police are continuing to search for 77-year-old Marilyn Gammie who went missing in Lower Hutt on Thursday afternoon.

Mrs Gammie was reported missing on Thursday evening from the Waiwhetu area after going for a walk and not returning when expected at around 5pm.

She suffers from dementia and may be disorientated and confused if spoken to.

Police and Land Search and Rescue Volunteers from Wellington have been searching throughout the night, focusing on the area around Tyndall St, including roads and waterways around Te Whiti Park and the Eastern Hills Scenic Reserve.

Additional Police staff and volunteer Land Search and Rescue staff from Wellington, Wairarapa, and Horowhenua will be continuing a search from first light today.

Residents in the area can assist the search by checking their properties, including crawl spaces, sheds, and waterways.

Mrs Gammie is described as being of thin build, and wearing a striped brown and black top.

She was also wearing grey three quarter length pants and brown shoes.

Anyone who has seen Mrs Gammie or has any information on her whereabouts is urged to call Wellington Police on 04 381 2000, or on 111 if an emergency.