Upcoming road works

Friday, 6 January, 2017 - 08:35

Road reconstruction work will start on Gerald Street in Lincoln from Monday 9 January onwards.

The road works will occur during January and February between the roundabout at the junction of Gerald Street and Springs Road to Gerald Street just east of Vernon Drive (by the Challenge Service Station). During most of this time the road will be open to traffic both ways as normal (with traffic controls operating) however for some of this period, stop and go controls may operate with short traffic delays to be expected.

The work will involve excavating and disposing of the existing road surface and replacing it with a new road base and seal. It also includes replacing the existing kerb and dish channel on the south side of the street with standard kerb and channel.

The reconstruction is being done rather than repairing and resealing the street because of the number of faults on this section of road.

The intersection of Kidman Street, Byron Street and Tennyson Street in Rolleston will be closed from Tuesday 10 January and will reopen on Wednesday 18 January to allow for a new roundabout to be constructed.

During the closure Byron Street and Kidman Street traffic won’t be able to travel through the intersection and will need to detour on an alternative route (Rolleston Drive or Wordsworth Street and Tennyson Street). Tennyson Street traffic will be able to travel through the intersection but traffic controls will be in place that may cause short delays.

Work will resume laying a new sewer line along East Maddisons Road in Rolleston from 16 January onwards. The new pipeline will service new development areas in East Rolleston.

From Monday 16 January, East Maddisons Road will be open to one way traffic between Goulds Road and Ellington Mews. Traffic will be able to travel from Ellington Mews to Goulds Road but not from Goulds Road to Ellington Mews during this closure.