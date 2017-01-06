Concerned for 12 year-old boy missing since Christmas Day

Friday, 6 January, 2017 - 11:30

Counties Manukau Police have concerns for the health and welfare of a 12 year-old boy, who has been missing since Christmas Day.

BJ Thorner-Harrison left his care facility in Manurewa on December 25, and did not return.

He had just been discharged from hospital, where he’d spent 3 days having treatment for an infection.

BJ needs ongoing medication and care for the infection.

In the past 12 days Police have made a number of enquiries with BJ’s friends, relatives and associates however he has not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Steve Meade on 09 215 9912.

Private messages can also be sent to the Counties Manukau Police Facebook page.

Anonymous info can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.