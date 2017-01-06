Missing boy has just been found

|
Counties Manukau Police are pleased to advise that missing 12 year-old BJ Thorner-Harrison has just been found.
He’d been missing since he left his care facility on Christmas Day and failed to return.
BJ has just returned to the facility in Manurewa and is thought to be in good health.
