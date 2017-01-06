Northland Police investigating aggravated robbery in Whangarei

Friday, 6 January, 2017 - 14:00

Statement from Detective Constable Alistair Todd:

At around 10.30 pm on 3 January 2017, a male in his mid 20’s has been walking north on Lupton Avenue, near Oranga Road, Whangarei when he was confronted by two men.

The two men, carrying weapons demanded he hand over his personal items.

The men were very aggressive and have attacked the victim with weapons.

He received serious injuries to his face.

The first male is described as being Maori or Pacific Island, in his early 20s, of solid build.

The second male is described as being Maori or Pacific Island, of skinny build.

The offenders have stolen the victim’s personal belongings and separated.

As this is an on-going investigation police are unable to make any further comment however Detective Constable Alistair Todd says police would like to assure the community that we have a number of staff working on this investigation and are following positive lines of enquiry.

"This was a horrific, unprovoked attack by two cowards.

The Whangarei community will not tolerate this type of disgusting behaviour and we ask that anyone who has any information that can assist police contacts us immediately."

You can call the Whangarei Police Station on 09 430 4500 or alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.