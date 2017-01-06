Fallen power lines on Paekakariki Hill Road, Porirua

Friday, 6 January, 2017 - 14:36

A section of Paekakariki Hill Road, Porirua is closed after three fallen trees brought down power lines.

The road is closed between Grays Road and the State Highway 1 intersection however residents are still able to access their homes between those roads.

Repairs to the power lines are underway and the road is being cleared.

Motorists are advised to take State Highway 1 instead.