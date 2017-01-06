Serious crash on Cardrona Valley Road, Queenstown

Friday, 6 January, 2017 - 15:35

Southern District Police are attending a serious crash between a car and a motorcyclist on Cardrona Valley Road, approximately 3km south of Cardrona.

Emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 3pm this afternoon, Friday 6 January 2017.

A section of the road is closed off and diversions are being put in place.

The Serious Crash Unit are attending.