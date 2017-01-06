Serious crash on Cardrona Valley Road, Queenstown

|
Southern District Police are attending a serious crash between a car and a motorcyclist on Cardrona Valley Road, approximately 3km south of Cardrona.
Emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 3pm this afternoon, Friday 6 January 2017.
A section of the road is closed off and diversions are being put in place.
The Serious Crash Unit are attending.
