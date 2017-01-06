Dunedin woman dies following Highcliff Road crash

|
Following a crash on Highcliff Road, Dunedin on Wednesday 14 December 2016, the driver of the vehicle has died.
She was 35-year-old Sheree Jayne Procter from Dunedin.
Police's thoughts are with Procter's family while the investigation into the cause of the incident continues.
