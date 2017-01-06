Motorcyclist dies following Cardrona Valley crash

Friday, 6 January, 2017 - 16:10

Following a serious crash between a car and a motorcyclist on Cardrona Valley Road, the motorcyclist has died at the scene.

Emergency services were called at approximately 3pm, Friday 6 January 2017.

A section of the road will remain closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigate.

Diversions are in place at the intersections of Crown Range and State Highway 6, and Riverbank Road and Cardrona Valley Road.