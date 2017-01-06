Aggravated robbery in Kilbirnie

Friday, 6 January, 2017 - 16:31

Wellington Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at the Devyish Superette on Kilbirnie Crescent, Wellington.

At approximately 1.20pm on Friday 6 January 2016, an offender entered the superette and presented a handgun at a female employee.

He demanded money from her and shortly afterwards, ran off with cash.

Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee from the Wellington Criminal Investigations Bureau says the offender was last seen running across Kilbirnie Park, between Kilbirnie Aquatic Centre and the Poneke Rugby Clubrooms, at around 1.25pm.

"Police would like to hear from any person who may have witnessed this incident or knows the identity of the offender," he says.

"The offender pointed a firearm at a female shop employee and demanded money from her, and fired a shot towards the ceiling.

"The unlawful use of firearms, particularly of a threatening nature, is of serious concern to Police.

The female employee hit the offender on the head as he has left, with a broom handle from the store.

"The offender may have an injury to his head or require medical attention," says Mr McKee.

The offender is described as a male caucasian, aged in his mid-twenties.

He is about 170cm in height and of slender build.

He was wearing black trousers and a long sleeved black sweatshirt under a sleeveless orange glow jacket [image attached].

"It is important that anyone with any information on the identity of this offender speaks to Police."

Police are providing support and welfare to the store assistant.

Any witnesses or persons with information should contact the Wellington Police on 04 3812000 or phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.