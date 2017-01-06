Lumsden Police seeking information on farm burglary

Friday, 6 January, 2017 - 16:15

Lumsden Police are seeking information regarding the burglary of a dairy farm between Lumsden and Mossburn overnight on January 1.

Between approximately 11pm on January 1 and 2am on January 2, property has been removed from vehicles, sheds, and the dairy platform.

The property includes electronic goods, a large amount of power tools, hand-held tools, hoof grinders, a Milwaukee tool box, Gallagher fencing equipment, and a mig welder and gas welding equipment.

Twenty litres of petrol was also taken.

It appears the petrol was placed in 10 empty and distinctive white-coloured 20-litre Norton herbicide chemical containers.

Any information on the burglary itself, or the items taken, can be reported to the Invercargill Police Station on (03) 211 0400.

Please quote file number 170102/0519.