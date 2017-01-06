Friday, 6 January, 2017 - 17:35

Police investigations into the pedestrian fatality near Alexandra last night are continuing.

The deceased is a foreign national, who has been living and working in New Zealand.

Police are currently working with his Consulate to locate and notify his next of kin, and given that is still underway, his name is not being released at this time.

The driver of the vehicle involved is from Central Otago.

She is being supported by friends and by Victim Support.

Police have spoken to a number of witnesses, and that - along with an examination of the crash scene - has helped clarify what has occurred.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in this crash, however investigations into the crash are continuing.

Alexandra Police are still keen to hear from anyone else who may have information about the crash, on (03) 440 2500.